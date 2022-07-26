Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $170.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

