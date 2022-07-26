Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Invests $960,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($120.41) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.