Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJR stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.