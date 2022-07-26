Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Down 2.0 %

ALV opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.