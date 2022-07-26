ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.65

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $74.26, with a volume of 4376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

