MAP Protocol Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.93 million and approximately $267,976.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031778 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

