Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.70. 141,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,344,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Down 11.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 4.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.