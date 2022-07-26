Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Markel Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $13.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,293.57. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,317.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,330.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,179.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 71.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.