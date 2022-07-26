Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $415.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Mastercard stock opened at $344.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.58.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

