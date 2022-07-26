Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Cowen

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.