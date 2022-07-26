Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.31-$9.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,349.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,221. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Matson by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 76,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.