Maxcoin Trading Down 62.1% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $90,589.59 and $32.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 62.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,071.42 or 1.00020719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00041967 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00210555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00233422 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00114721 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

