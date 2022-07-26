Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Lowered by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

MDT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.80. 85,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,939. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

