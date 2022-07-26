Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 117,992 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.9% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

