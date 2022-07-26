Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 105,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

