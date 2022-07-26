MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNKGet Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MLNK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -52.25. MeridianLink has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $29.00.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MeridianLink will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $660,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,148.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $660,793.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,597 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 103,128 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

