Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Announces $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the mining company on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

MSB stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 96.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth $239,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

