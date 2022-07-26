Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.