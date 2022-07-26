Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
See Also
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.