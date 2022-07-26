MIB Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $129,301.84 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $129,301.84 and $20.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00056704 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,215,122 coins and its circulating supply is 167,913,194 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

