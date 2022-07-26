MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $242,688.18 and $21.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

