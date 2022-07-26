Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $400.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $400.00 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.82.

MSFT traded down $7.83 on Tuesday, hitting $251.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,338,610. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

