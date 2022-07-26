MicroStrategy (MSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of ($2.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 5.7 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $265.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.90. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 92.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.50.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also

