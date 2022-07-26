MileVerse (MVC) One Day Volume Hits $559,630.00

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. MileVerse has a market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $559,630.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017444 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031687 BTC.
MileVerse Coin Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com.
