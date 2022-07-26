MileVerse (MVC) One Day Volume Hits $559,630.00

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. MileVerse has a market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $559,630.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com.

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

