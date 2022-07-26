Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires New Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of SunOpta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,758.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Trading Down 4.1 %

SunOpta stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 10,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.61 million, a PE ratio of -175.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

