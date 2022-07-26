Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 338.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 490,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Neuronetics worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 279,220 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 79,961 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 300,651 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 162,514 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 63,466 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $236,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,716.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 63,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $236,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,716.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 106,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,329,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,089.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 259,610 shares of company stock worth $606,132. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics Stock Down 0.3 %

STIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,622. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.01. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Neuronetics

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.