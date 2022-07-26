Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments makes up approximately 2.1% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,006.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 674,550 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after buying an additional 631,793 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $14,012,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VECO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of VECO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,325. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

