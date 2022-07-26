Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares during the quarter. Lovesac makes up 4.1% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Lovesac worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 115,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

LOVE traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. 1,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.46.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

