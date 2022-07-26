Millrace Asset Group Inc. Invests $2.24 Million in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Guardant Health makes up 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Guardant Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Guardant Health Stock Down 3.1 %

GH stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,293. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.71. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

