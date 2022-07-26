Millrace Asset Group Inc. Purchases 9,634 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Sphinx Trading LP lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Sphinx Trading LP now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. 4,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,713. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.18). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $137.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

