Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 31,625 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,625 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 110.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.81. 1,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

