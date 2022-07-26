Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 3,282 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 539,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.79. 1,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,732. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,480 over the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.