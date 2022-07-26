Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 38,741 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,741 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Cooper-Standard worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 942,225 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of CPS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 2,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,185. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $612.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

