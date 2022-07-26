Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 9,196 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.