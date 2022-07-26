Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.56 Million

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $898.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031639 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,982,262,010 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.