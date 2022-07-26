Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$32.53 million during the quarter.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Friday.
