Mist (MIST) Market Cap Reaches $854,813.16

Mist (MIST) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $854,813.16 and approximately $141,604.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mist has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

