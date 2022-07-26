Modiv Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Thursday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Modiv Stock Performance
NYSE:MDV opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66. Modiv has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $89.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on MDV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Modiv in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers International Group initiated coverage on Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
