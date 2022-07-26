Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Trading Down 6.5%

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.87. 23,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,271,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

