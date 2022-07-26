monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $99.58

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.58, but opened at $94.75. monday.com shares last traded at $94.66, with a volume of 736 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.82.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -21.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.04. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in monday.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in monday.com by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.