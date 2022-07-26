Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.16.

MCO opened at $290.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.41. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.50.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

