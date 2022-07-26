Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. Moonriver has a market cap of $60.36 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for $12.27 or 0.00058173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031823 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,411,054 coins and its circulating supply is 4,920,489 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

