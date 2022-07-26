Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

