Morguard North American (MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Morguard North American has a 1 year low of C$13.17 and a 1 year high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.26 million during the quarter.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

