Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Motorola Solutions worth $293,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $223.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.