mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $709,483.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.07 million and approximately $709,483.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,178.91 or 1.00031042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00043003 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023655 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

