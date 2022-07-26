Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen Sells 1,000 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MLI traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,373. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 142,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,115,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MLI. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

