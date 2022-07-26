Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.29

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.29 and last traded at $63.82, with a volume of 814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,861,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

