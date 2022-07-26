Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.08.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Mullen Group stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

