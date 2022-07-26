Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:MUR opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 2.60.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Murphy Oil by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

