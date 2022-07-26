Nasdacoin Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $28,860.36 and approximately $3,580.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,212,092 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.